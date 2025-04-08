WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters halt service at Grand Central Station in New York

Hundreds of terror supporters shut down Grand Central Station in Manhattan, protesting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, D.C., where he met with President Trump to discuss a range of topics.

Block all trains at the NYC central station to make everyone love your Palestinian cause. pic.twitter.com/FzmaIyUSn6 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 8, 2025

BREAKING: New Yorkers are now trapped in Grand Central Station after terror supporters shut it down. It’s a Monday night and people cannot get back home because of these extremists. This is not normal—enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/ZhO6kp8Do5 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025

BREAKING: Hamas supporters have violently taken over Grand Central Station. Multiple terrorist flags are being waved, as the station has been completely shut down. This is domestic terrorism. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/Q9ZZrf6tlb — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025

BREAKING: Grand Central Station in NYC has been completely shut down by Islamists. Enough is enough. There needs to be consequences. pic.twitter.com/e7uVhH0Lub — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025