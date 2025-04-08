WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters halt service at Grand Central Station in New York April 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-halt-service-at-grand-central-station-in-new-york/ Email Print Hundreds of terror supporters shut down Grand Central Station in Manhattan, protesting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, D.C., where he met with President Trump to discuss a range of topics.Block all trains at the NYC central station to make everyone love your Palestinian cause. pic.twitter.com/FzmaIyUSn6— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 8, 2025BREAKING: New Yorkers are now trapped in Grand Central Station after terror supporters shut it down. It’s a Monday night and people cannot get back home because of these extremists. This is not normal—enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/ZhO6kp8Do5 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025BREAKING: Hamas supporters have violently taken over Grand Central Station. Multiple terrorist flags are being waved, as the station has been completely shut down.This is domestic terrorism. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/Q9ZZrf6tlb — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025 BREAKING: Grand Central Station in NYC has been completely shut down by Islamists.Enough is enough. There needs to be consequences. pic.twitter.com/e7uVhH0Lub— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025 BREAKING: The NYPD look completely helpless trying to clear out Grand Central Station.Rather than spending NYC taxpayer money on fixing the subway, the city is forced to clean up after these extremists. pic.twitter.com/4PJEB9AB9R— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025Read Car wash ordered to stop ripping off Jews with ‘Passover special’ at 4 times the price anti-Israel protestersGrand Central StationNew York