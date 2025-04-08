Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters halt service at Grand Central Station in New York

Hundreds of terror supporters shut down Grand Central Station in Manhattan, protesting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, D.C., where he met with President Trump to discuss a range of topics.

