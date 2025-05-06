Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman on weekend

Initially scheduled for May 3 in Rome, the fourth round of negotiations was postponed with mediator Oman citing “logistical reasons.”

By Reuters and Algemeiner

A fourth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is likely to take place over the weekend in the capital of Oman, with Iranian state media pointing to May 11 as a probable date.

Iran‘s Nournews outlet was the first to report the resumption of Iran-US nuclear talks for Sunday, citing an unnamed official.

Cautioning that the timing was not yet finalized, an Iranian source close to the negotiating team told Reuters: “The talks will take place over two days in Muscat, either on Saturday and Sunday or Sunday and Monday.”

Top US negotiator Steve Witkoff also said Washington was trying to hold the next round of talks this weekend, according to the news site Axios, a day after Iran‘s foreign ministry reiterated Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy with Washington.

Separately, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed the progress in talks between Iran and the United States with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said.

Putin said Russia was ready to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the US to reach a fair agreement.

US President Donald Trump, who withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, has threatened to bomb Iran if no agreement is reached with his administration to resolve the long-standing dispute.

Western countries say Iran‘s nuclear program is geared towards producing weapons, whereas Iran insists it is purely for civilian purposes.