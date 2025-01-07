No hostage deal without full IDF withdrawal, end to war, Hamas declares

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is a ‘partner’ in war crimes against Gazans, Hamas claims, threatening to prosecute him for his alleged role in ‘the war of extermination.’

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Hamas spokesman threatened to seek legal charges against a senior Biden administration official, while rejecting any compromise on the terror group’s core demands in hostage deal talks with Israel.

On Tuesday, senior Hamas spokesman and politburo member Osama Hamdan held a press conference in Algeria, discussing the war in Gaza, ceasefire talks, and the Biden administration.

Hamdan pushed back on criticism by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who blamed Hamas intransigence for the failure to reach a ceasefire deal.

“His statements are misleading and we do not trust them, and his partnership in the crimes against our people will be pursued legally,” Hamdan said, accusing the American foreign affairs chief of being “a partner in the war of extermination.”

Turning to hostage deal talks in Doha, Qatar, Hamdan said Hamas would not compromise on any of its core demands, insisting that no captives can be released until Israel agrees to a permanent end to the current war in Gaza and a full withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip.

“Our stance is firm: A ceasefire, the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, prisoner exchanges, and Gaza’s reconstruction—no Israeli conditions.”

Israel must agree to a “complete end to the aggression and a full withdrawal from lands the occupation invaded,” Hamdan said.

“We are determined to stop the aggression and for the enemy to withdraw from the Gaza Strip, and for relief and reconstruction to be without Israeli conditions,” Hamdan added. “We hope that this will be achieved as soon as possible.”

Regarding the administration of Gaza after the war, Hamdan said Hamas hopes to form a “national committee” with other Palestinian Arab groups to govern the coastal enclave.