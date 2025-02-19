North Carolina presses for half a billion to combat rising antisemitism

North Carolina took a major step over the summer in combating antisemitism by adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition into its state laws.

By Jewish Breaking News

Nobody should have to look over their shoulder when they walk into a synagogue. But that’s exactly what’s happening in North Carolina, where Jewish communities are living with escalating threats to their safety post Oct. 7.

The threat of violence is real enough that four Democratic representatives from North Carolina – Deborah Ross, Valerie Foushee, Alma Adams and Don Davis – are pushing hard for federal help.

“Since Hamas’ appalling attack on October 7, 2023, we have seen an unprecedented rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in our country,” they wrote to House leadership.

“Our Jewish and Muslim neighbors continue to face threats to their families, communities, and houses of worship.”

The money they’re asking for ($454.5 million) would flow through FEMA to strengthen security at religious institutions.

It’s part of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which helps faith-based organizations protect themselves against possible attacks.

“We have an obligation to respond to these threats with robust NSGP funding to bolster the security of houses of worship. These religious communities need these resources to make necessary investments to keep their leaders, staff, members and facilities safe,” the letter reads.

The IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism has been adopted by over 35 US states and 91 cities, as well as the US State Department.

It includes contemporary examples such as denying the Jewish people’s right to self-determination, comparing Israeli policies to those of the Nazis, and holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the State of Israel.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), antisemitic incidents in North Carolina surged by 287% last year.

Federal officials are also seeing the same pattern, with Homeland Security’s assessment for 2025 warning that both domestic and homegrown violent extremists are finding new fuel in the Gaza war.