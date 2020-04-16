Number of corona cases passes 2 million worldwide

The U.S. has recorded more than 30,000 deaths — the most in the world — and over 600,000 confirmed infections,

By World Israel News and AP

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpasses 2 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins tally.

The U.S. has recorded more than 30,000 deaths — the most in the world — and over 600,000 confirmed infections, by the Johns Hopkins University count. Still, the nightmare scenarios projecting a far greater number of deaths and hospitalizations have not come to pass, raising hopes from coast to coast and prompting stronger calls for easing of restrictions.

Foreign leaders, meanwhile, rushed to the defense of the World Health Organization after Trump vowed to halt U.S. payments to the UN agency for not sounding the alarm over the virus sooner.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the WHO is needed now more than ever: “Only by joining forces can we overcome this crisis that knows no borders.”

The WHO relied on China’s information in the early stages of the epidemic. Trump says that the WHO is too “China-centric.”

Reuters reported on March 25 that “White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, a leading China hawk, is crafting a new ‘Buy America’ executive order aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on Chinese-made pharmaceuticals and other medical supplies.”

An investigation by The Associated Press found that six days of delays by China in alerting the public to the growing danger in mid-January set the stage for the global disaster.

China’s government has been spreading a conspiracy theory that the U.S. was responsible for the virus. One narrative started by a publication linked to the Chinese Communist party blamed a U.S. military cyclist who attended the Military World Games in Wuhan.