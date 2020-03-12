Number one priority is to “dethrone” Netanyahu, says former defense minister

“We will go for any government that will make sure that Netanyahu is dethroned,” Ya’alon said.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

Blue and White MK Moshe Ya’alon explained to Army Radio on Thursday why party leader Benny Gantz is breaking his earlier promises not to form a minority government that relies on the outside support of the Joint Arab List.

“We will go for any government that will make sure that Netanyahu is dethroned,” Ya’alon said.

“The election results put us in the position of choosing which election promise to break. In this situation, removing Netanyahu is the main goal. We have no choice but to rely on the Joint Arab List,” he said.

According to the former defense minister, all party members support this decision.

On Tuesday, however, Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abekasis’ refused to join a Blue and White minority-led government dependent on the outside support of the Arabs, calling such a deal “shameful” and disloyal to Israeli voters.

“We are all witnessing the behavior of leaders who pledged credibility and accountability, and are currently engaged in shameful lobbying and willing to pay any price for any minority government, even if it is set up resting on untrustworthy support,” Levy-Abekasis said at the time.

On Sunday, Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser, members of the center-right Telem faction of the Blue and White list, vehemently refused to endorse the formation of a government supported by the Joint Arab List.

Without their support, it is unlikely that Gantz would be able to form a minority government.

According to some Blue and White officials, “renegades” would be kicked out of the party and forced to resign from the Knesset if they refused to back a minority government.