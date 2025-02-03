‘Oct. 7th wasn’t worth it,’ says terrorist freed in hostage deal

Palestinian prisoners who were released in a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrive in Ramallah, February 1, 2025. (Flash90)

Released terrorist says Palestinians paid “too high a price” for the gains achieved by the October 7th terror onslaught.

By World Israel News Staff

A terrorist recently freed from an Israeli prison told Arabic-language media that the October 7th terror attack was a mistake, saying that the “price was too high” for the Palestinian people.

Mohammed a-Tus, a terrorist from Bethlehem affiliated with the Fatah party’s military wing, told Emirati news outlet Al Mashhad Media that the Israeli response to the attack did not justify the gains achieved by the terror onslaught.

According to an i24 report, a-Tus served nearly four decades in Israeli prison due to his planning of numerous deadly terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

Speaking from Egypt, where he was deported last week, a-Tus said that he will “tell my grandchildren not to carry out military actions against Israel. At this stage, we must focus on diplomatic actions rather than military ones.”

When directly asked by the reporter if he supported the October 7th attack, as the abduction of Israelis during the onslaught eventually secured his release from prison, a-Tus said he did not, citing the death toll in Gaza following the outbreak of the war.

“The price is very high, we will not accept that the price of our liberation is a drop of a Palestinian child’s blood,” a-Tus said.

But despite being a member of the rival Fatah party and supposedly condemning terror, a-Tus praised the Hamas terror group, which planned and led the October 7th attack.

“Hamas members are brothers of the homeland, of the shared path and of the future,” a-Tus said.

He added that terrorists must carefully weigh the severity of an Israeli response before launching future attacks on the Jewish State.

“Any leader who contemplates undertaking a major action must know the price to pay for what he wants to achieve and if the goal justifies the sacrifices,” he said.