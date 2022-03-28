Officers killed in Hadera terror attack laid to rest

Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli border police officer Yezen Falah, who was murdered in a Hadera terror attack, March 28, 2022. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Thousands of Israelis paid last respects to Corporals Yazan Falah and Shirel Abu Karat.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Two Border Police officers killed in a Hadera terror attack were laid to rest on Monday as thousands of Israelis gathered to pay their last respects.

Corporals Yazan Falah and Shirel Aboukrat, both 19, were off duty in the vicinity of a Hadera bus stop where two terrorists opened fire.

Both were shot and critically wounded as they ran towards the fire before succumbing to their injuries at Hadera’s Hillel Yaffe Medical Center.

Another 12 people were injured in the attack.

Falah was buried in the Druze village of Kisra-Sumei.

Aboutkrat, who was born in France and made aliyah with her family in 2006, was buried in Netanya.

The terrorists, cousins Ibrahim and Ayman Aghbaria of Umm al-Fahm, were shot and killed by responding police officers. Ibrahim had served time in prison for trying to enter Syria through Turkey to join Islamic State. Before the attack, they posted a video on Facebook pledging allegiance to Islamic State.

The attack came less than a week after another Islamic State-aligned terrorist killed four Israelis in Beersheba.

Also on Monday, police announced the arrest a 23-year-old man from the Bedouin village of Tel Sheva who is accused of being affiliated with Islamic State.