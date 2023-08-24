Omar met with Al Qaeda on trip funded by Islamic terror states – report

Omar also met with former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, nicknamed ‘Taliban Khan’, who had referred to Bin Laden as a “martyr.”

“It’s all about the benjamins,” Rep. Ilhan Omar had explained America’s support for Israel.

What’s the explanation for Omar’s support for Islamic terrorists? Considering her alleged adulterous affair with her non-Muslim chief fundraiser that broke up her marriage (he has since married her and converted to Islam) that led her father to ban her from her deathbed, it’s not as if the Somali Muslim politician from Minnesota is, despite her ritual hijab, all that devout.

Rep. Omar’s hatred for America and Jews is no doubt sincere and commonplace in her part of the world, but recent revelations have raised questions about whether ‘benjamins’ are involved.

Last year the terrorist sympathizer and her new husband jetted off to Doha for the World Cup games where she shared pictures of them posing with soccer star David Beckham and an unknown man in a burnoose. Omar offered scant further details on the trip where she was seen in the stadium with a good view of the games, but in her financial disclosure she was forced to reveal that the Qatari regime paid for her meals and hotel room.

And that a trip to Pakistan had been paid for by the Pakistani government.

Both Qatar and Pakistan are state sponsors of Islamic terrorism. Both had ties to Al Qaeda and the attacks of 9/11 which Rep. Omar had dismissed as “some people did something.”

The Pakistani government had harbored Osama bin Laden in one of its military towns and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of 9/11, had been a Qatari government employee.

During her visit, Omar met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had initiated negotiations with Al Qaeda and offered to “reestablish normal relations as long as they do not conduct operations in Punjab”. Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States claimed that Osama bin Laden had backed Sharif’s brother. Rep. Omar also met with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, nicknamed ‘Taliban Khan’, who had referred to Bin Laden as a “martyr”.

Omar’s Qatari trip also took her into the heartland of Islamic terrorism.

The 9/11 Commission Report revealed that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed had evaded capture after the World Trade Center bombing due to the intervention of a prominent Qatari official allowing him to continue the terror plots that led to the September 11 attacks. A Times story claimed the “government of Qatar is paying millions of pounds a year to Al-Qaeda”.

Qatar hosts the Muslim Brotherhood, along with the Taliban negotiations that convinced the United States to allow the Jihadists to take over Afghanistan, and is allied with Iran. It’s also a backer of Hamas: the Muslim Brotherhood terror group responsible for the murder of Israelis.

Rep. Omar had previously been accused of serving as a Qatari asset in a Florida court case against a member of Qatar’s ruling Al-Thani family who had, according to a lawsuit, ordered murders on American soil. During the case a Kuwait-born businessman had submitted a deposition claiming that Qatari officials “recruited Ilhan Omar from even way before she thought about becoming a government official… They groomed her and arranged the foundation, the grounds, for her to get into politics way before she even showed interest.”

The politician’s office had denied the reports claiming that the “only people Rep. Omar represents in Washington are the people of Minnesota’s 5th District”.

But Minnesota’s 5th District is a long way from Qatar or Pakistan.

While Omar’s trip to Qatar was controversial because the World Cup depended on slave labor, her visit to Pakistan was even more disturbing and was condemned by India’s government.

During Rep. Omar’s trip funded by the Pakistani terrorist state, she visited parts of India’s Kashmir territory illegally occupied by the Islamic nation. India’s foreign ministry responded by accusing the radical congresswoman of “violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty.” Omar would later announce a boycott of Indian Prime Minister Modi’s speech to Congress while claiming that the leader was cracking down on the Muslims occupying India’s Kashmir area.

She met with Taliban and Al Qaeda allies in Pakistan’s political establishment and took the terror state’s side in its demands on Kashmir. According to official reports, she described her fight against “Islamophobia” with former Prime Minister Imran Khan who had utilized blasphemy laws to persecute Christians. Prime Minister Sharif, who had sought to negotiate with Al Qaeda, celebrated Omar’s “courage of convictions and her political struggle.”

Omar traveled with Tahir Javed, a Pakistani Democrat donor and deputy finance chairman of the Democratic National Committee, who is closely involved in both American and Pakistani politics, and has met with politicians from both countries including Joe Biden.

Javed, who at one point explored a congressional bid, is a supporter of Imran Khan, who had hailed Osama bin Laden as a martyr. The Pakistani businessman had hosted a fundraiser for Omar and donated to her campaign. One photo shows Javed meeting with Rep. Omar, Rep. Maxine Waters and Senator Chris Van Hollen to lobby for more aid money for Pakistan.

The DNC deputy finance chair had also hosted Hamza Yusuf, an Islamist who had defended the blind terror sheikh linked to the World Trade Center bombing. “I am a citizen of this country not by choice but by birth. I reside in this country not by choice but by conviction in attempting to spread the message of Islam in this country,” Yusuf had previously declared.

Rep. Omar is not an outlier, she’s a symptom of the subversion of her political party.

The revelation that the Pakistani government had funded Omar’s anti-India trip to a terror state and that she had been accompanied by a major donor has more than a whiff of ‘the benjamins’.

As does her glamorous trip to what critics had called the ‘World Cup of Shame’.

Supporting Islamic terrorism and undermining America comes with hotels and meals included.

Rep. Omar had dismissed the 9/11 Islamic attacks on America as “some people did something.” As revelations about terror state funding of her foreign trips continue to emerge, it seems that some people not only did something… they also paid for someone.