Over 50 killed in US strikes in Yemen, including Houthi security chief

A US warship launches a Tomahawk missile at Houthi targets in Yemen. (X Screenshot)

The chief of the Houthi leader’s security detail was reportedly killed in the strike.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US strikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen killed fifty people, including a terrorist security official, and wounded hundreds overnight on Sunday.

The chief of the Houthi leader’s security detail was reportedly killed in the strike.

The strikes targeted terrorist targets in Sana’a, Zabid, on the Western coast of Yemen.

US President Donald Trump initiated the strikes against the terror group to retaliate against disruption of shipping in the Red Sea and threats against Israel amid tense negotiations to release the remaining 59 hostages in Gaza.

Trump says he holds Iran responsible for Houthi terrorism and stated his intention to continue strikes against the terror group for days and weeks until it surrenders.

Houthi leaders have threatened an “earth-shattering” retaliation for the US strikes.

On Sunday, a missile from Yemen landed in the Sharm el-Sheikh area of southern Sinai and was thought to have been an attempt to attack Israel in response to US strikes.

On Sunday, the Houthis claimed they hit USS Harry S. Truman aircraft and other US ships in the Red Sea.

The US reported that it struck down 11 Houthi drones that were attempting to hit US ships and the aircraft carrier.

Israeli sources indicate that Israel may leverage the conflict between the US and Yemen to launch attacks against the terror group.

Trump had strong words for Iran, indicating he held Tehran responsible for Houthi terror.

He posted on social media, “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!”

Officials in Yemen claimed that although the Houthis are allied with Iran, the terror group is not following the lead of Tehran but are motivated primarily by domestic concerns.