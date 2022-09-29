Palestinian Arab arrested for raping Israeli teen at Tel Aviv-area beach

People enjoy at the beach in the Israeli coastal town of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, on April 14, 2018. Photo by Dario Sanchez/Flash90

Arab man who entered Israel with a work permit dragged Israeli teen from beach and raped her.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian Arab man was arrested after he allegedly raped an Israeli teenager at a beach outside of Tel Aviv, Israel Police announced Wednesday.

The suspect, a 21-year-old resident of a Palestinian Authority-administered town outside of Hebron in Judea, entered Israel on a valid work permit.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred last week, when the victim, a 19-year-old resident of the Tel Aviv-area city of Bat Yam, went to the Sea Palace beach last Thursday in the late afternoon to read a book.

While at the beach, the victim said, she was approached by two Arab men.

One of the two men asked the victim for a lighter.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect, a construction worker named Adaei Timzeh, struck the victim with a stone, covered her mouth, and dragged her away to a secluded area, where he proceeded to rape her.

The victim attempted to resist, and was injured by Timzeh as he subdued her. Timzeh also prevented the victim from reaching for her cellular phone to call for help.

After the attack, the victim reported the incident while seeking medical attention at Holon’s Wolfson Medical Center.

Police opened an investigation into the incident, and identified the assailant using security camera footage from the area.

Timzeh was brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court Thursday for an extension of his arrest.