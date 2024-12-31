Palestinian Authority backs Israel’s claims Hamas using Gaza hospitals for terror operations

Gazan terrorists arrested by the Israeli army and released back to the Gaza Strip, seen at the Al-Najjar Hospital, in Rafah, in the Southern Gaza Strip, April 15, 2024. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Israel has long accused Hamas of using Gaza hospitals as command and control centers. Now, the Palestinian Authority’s paramilitary security force is backing up Israel’s claims.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The Palestinian Authority has confirmed accusations by Israel’s military that the Hamas terror organization is using hospitals in the Gaza Strip as de facto command and control centers.

Throughout the current war against Hamas, which began on October 7th, 2023, Israel’s military has maintained that the Islamist terror group has taken control of medical centers in the coastal enclave, using them to shelter terror operatives and as local command facilities.

Last week, the Palestinian National Security Forces, the PA’s paramilitary police force, revealed evidence that Hamas used the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis as an interrogation center for Hamas military intelligence.

In a Facebook post, PNSF spokesman Adnan Al-Damiri published a photograph of a summons, issued by Hamas, to a Gazan man ordered to report for interrogation at Nasser Hospital.

According to a translation provided by the Palestinian Media Watch, the order reads:

State of Palestine, Ministry of Interior and National Security Internal Security Force Summons To Citizen: Shadi Subhi Al-Suweiti, aka: Abu Subhi. Address: Khan Yunis/Al-Mawasi. Under the law of the State of Palestine and in accordance with our vested authority, you are to report to: Premises: Nasser Medical Center Office: Public Relations On: Wednesday Date: 16 October 2024 At: 11:30 AM Attendance is mandatory and legally binding. Bring your ID card or passport.

Al-Damiri blasted Hamas for its use of the hospital to conduct “interrogations and extortions.”

“Read the summons, its date, the sender, and the recipient,” Al-Damiri wrote.

“How, when, and where Hamas’ militias summon a citizen in Gaza in the name of the State of Palestine. They order him to come to a security interrogation office at Nasser Hospital (note where). The summonses, interrogations, and extortions continue in whatever remains of the hospitals.”