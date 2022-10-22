Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem, gets shot in front of children

Knife used by Palestinian in stabbing on October 22, 2022 (Israel Police)

The stabbing comes amid an uptick of violence against Israelis.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

An Israeli man was stabbed in the back and seriously hurt in a suspected terror attack in Jerusalem on Saturday, and the Palestinian suspect was later shot in front of a group of children.

The victim, 20, was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Medical hospital in serious condition.

A police officer chased the attacker, a 16-year-old Palestinian from Anata in eastern Jerusalem, into a soccer field where dozens of children were playing.

The officer told the attacker to stop but the attacker, at a dead end, turned toward the officer with a knife in his hand.

The officer then shot him and he was evacuated to hospital in critical condition.

Officers later detained the stabber’s father and brother in Anata. As forces left the area, Palestinians hurled stones and other objects and wounded three officers in the nearby Shuafat refugee camp, police said.

Also on Saturday, a Palestinian driver was shot and neutralized after ramming into a group of soldiers with his car. None of the soldiers were hurt.