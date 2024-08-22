Pastor of Kamala and Doug’s church opposes Israel

Then-Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff take the stage during a drive-in get out the vote rally, Nov. 2, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP/Michael Perez)

What sort of church does Emhoff attend with Kamala?

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Doug Emhoff, who had broken up his previous marriage by cheating on his wife, who did not raise his children from that marriage as Jewish and who does not belong to a synagogue, took to the stage to describe his relationship with Vice President Harris.

“She comes to synagogue with me for High Holiday services, and I go to church with her for Easter,” Emhoff claimed.

It’s unknown which synagogue Emhoff goes to, but the closest clergyperson he appears to be associated with is Sharon Brous, an anti-Israel activist with a long history of defending antisemites.

Like Obama, Kamala also found it convenient to cultivate a black nationalist pastor to build credibility for her standing in the black community despite a non-Christian and non-black background.

“In February, Harris held an interfaith meeting at her ceremonial office in the White House during which religious leaders discussed the war in Gaza. Harris’s pastor, Amos Brown III, took her hand and implored her to do something to help the Palestinians and speak up on their behalf. Their struggle is our struggle as people of color who have been oppressed, Brown told her. Harris appeared moved by his plea, according to a person familiar with the meeting.”

Amos appeared most impressed by the myth that the Arab Muslims who had sold black people into slavery were also oppressed people of color. And the Jews, by extension, are white.

As Richard Landes had noted, Amos Brown ‘s racism and hatred for America had a lot in common with Obama’s own ‘God Damn America’ pastor.

At a memorial service for victims of the 9/11 terror attacks held just six days after Al-Qaeda murdered nearly 3,000 Americans, [Amos] Brown used the occasion to point the finger at the United States in remarks that, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, “set a lot of people’s teeth on edge” and “left politicians stunned.”

“America, is there anything you did to set up this climate?” Brown asked the audience. “Ohhhh—America, what did you do?”

“America, what did you do two weeks ago when I stood at the world conference on racism, when you wouldn’t show up?” Brown continued, referring to his participation in the United Nations World Conference Against Racism, which the United States and Israel boycotted citing concerns about antisemitism.

The good news is Doug’s rabbi and Kamala’s pastor both hate Israel. And America. And they both believe the same things. Neither of which involve scripture.