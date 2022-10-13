Police arrest 23 Arab rioters in Jerusalem amid mounting violence

An Israeli family driving in the Beit Hanina area was viciously attacked. The car was heavily damaged but there were no injuries.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Arab mobs rioted in several neighborhoods in Jerusalem on Wednesday night, and the Israel Police arrested 23 suspects for violating public order and violent riots as the violence seen in the city is almost unprecedented.

In the east of the city and around Jerusalem in Arab neighborhoods, there were sporadic disturbances in different locations throughout the day and night. A terrorist was killed by Israeli forces while shooting at a guard post near Qalandiya.

The police noted that contrary to false publications in the Arab media, the Shuafat checkpoint has been open since Monday under strict checks “carried out in accordance with the operational need,” as part of the hunt for the terrorist Udai Tamimi, who carried out a shooting attack at the site on Saturday night, killing IDF Sgt. Noa Lazar.

In the evening, violent disturbances began in a large number of neighborhoods and villages in the eastern part of Jerusalem, which included throwing Molotov cocktails and rocks, shooting fireworks, burning trash cans and tires, and blocking roads

The violent riots, carried out by masked rioters, were “aimed mainly at the police forces,” the police said. An Israeli family driving in the Beit Hanina area was viciously attacked. The car was heavily damaged but there were no injuries. The police have arrested two of the attackers.

During the disturbances in the neighborhood of Issawiya, two police officers were lightly injured and evacuated for medical treatment.

The violent disturbances also damaged the infrastructure, houses and property of the Arab residents of the area. A Molotov cocktail thrown at the forces led to the burning of a house in Issawiya.

The commander of the Jerusalem district Doron Turgeman directed the reinforcement of units in eastern Jerusalem on Thursday morning. The investigation of all the rioters was assigned to a special district task force.

“The Israel Police will continue to act with determination and with all the means at its disposal against the perpetrators of violence, rioters and troublemakers who have tried or will try to harm civilians or police officers in eastern Jerusalem,” it stated.

Muslims in Jerusalem are calling for a day of rage this coming Friday, and the Border Police have put 10 companies on standby, as Israelis are celebrating the Sukkot holiday.