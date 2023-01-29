Police seal off home of terrorist responsible for Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israeli police outside the A-Tur home of Khayri Alqam home, the terrorist responsible for the Neve Yaakov synagogue massacre. January 28, 2023. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

Under pressure from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli security forces work swiftly to seal off home of terrorist who gunned down seven in Jerusalem.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli security forces operating in eastern Jerusalem overnight sealed off the home of the Arab terrorist responsible for a synagogue massacre in the capital during the Sabbath.

Israeli police, Border Police and IDF forces were deployed to the predominantly Arab A-Tur neighborhood on the Mount of Olives in eastern Jerusalem late Saturday night to seal off the home of 21-year-old Khayri Alqam, the terrorist gunman who killed seven Israelis at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem Friday night.

A police spokesperson announced Sunday morning that the operation sealing off the two entrances to the home was completed before dawn Sunday without incident and with no casualties reported.

The rapid sealing off of the terrorist’s home – a step usually taken after a decision to demolish the building has been made – was endorsed by the Israeli cabinet Saturday evening, at the behest of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit).

“It’s good that my suggestion to seal [the home’s entrances] off was accepted, and soon we will seal the entire home, and doing so with a speed that the former government didn’t have, which is important,” Ben-Gvir said.

“At the same time, we need to take a variety of other steps to react and make clear to terrorism that there is a new government in Jerusalem and Israel that is going on the offense and not just defending itself.”

Seven people were killed and three more wounded after Alqam opened fire on worshippers as they left the Ateret Avraham synagogue following Sabbath prayers Friday evening.

Police officers responding to the attack shot and killed Alqam.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised the attack. Hamas said the “heroic action is revenge for the massacre in Jenin,” referring to the IDF counterterrorism attack on Thursday morning in which nine terrorists were killed.

The Neve Yaakov synagogue shooting was followed by a spate of other terror attacks, including a shooting attack in the City of David near the Old City of Jerusalem.

Two Israelis were wounded in the City of David attack, when a 13-year-old Arab terrorist carrying a handgun opened fire on passing cars.

The terrorist, identified as Mohammed Aliyat, a resident of the nearby Silwan neigh hood, was shot and wounded.

A shooting attack was also reported at a restaurant in the Jordan Valley, and a terrorist infiltration was reported in the town of Kedumim in Samaria.

No Israeli casualties were reported in either attack.