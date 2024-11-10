‘Potential plot on my life’ from former felon with rifle, armor, Jewish congressman says

September 30, 2023: U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) speaks to reporters outside the Capitol after passage of bill to keep the government funded for 45 days. (Shutterstock)

‘Political violence has no place in our country. This violent antisemitic hate is despicable and must be confronted to the fullest extent of the law,’ wrote Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.).

By JNS

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said on Friday that police in Margate, Fla., which is within his district, arrested a former felon, who had a rifle, suppressor and body armor, “not far from my home.”

“Found with him was a manifesto that, among other things, included antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the ‘target’ list,” the congressman stated. He referred to the incident as a “potential plot on my life.”

“There are many other details that I will not disclose, as I do not want to interfere with an ongoing investigation,” he stated, noting that the Margate police, U.S. marshals, FBI, Capitol Police and the U.S. attorney’s office were involved.

“As someone who was appointed to the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump, I understand the failures and importance of fixing the protection of our current and future commander-in-chief and vice president,” Moskowitz stated.

“At the same time, I am deeply worried about congressional member security and the significant lack thereof when we are in the district.”

“Regardless of our political affiliations or differences, we all have families we want to keep safe,” he said.

Several of Moskowitz’s colleagues from both sides of the aisle responded to his post.

“Political violence has no place in our country. This violent antisemitic hate is despicable and must be confronted to the fullest extent of the law,” wrote Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.).

“Lourdes and I are praying for our friend, neighbor and colleague, Congressman Jared Moskowitz and his family.”

“This is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. Antisemitism, political violence and hate must face the fullest force of the law,” wrote Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). “We’re thinking of you and your family during this difficult time, Rep. Moskowitz.”

“Antisemitic acts of violence like this and in Amsterdam have no place in our world,” stated Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.). “Please stand with us against this hate and build a better, safer world for all.”

“Political violence is never acceptable,” stated the American Jewish Committee. “We thank law enforcement for their swift attention to this threat, stand with Rep. Moskowitz and send a special thanks to all who serve our country.”

“Serving my constituents is a great honor, but it has put my family in danger,” Moskowitz said.