President Zelensky injured in car accident

Ukraine President Zelensky suffers minor injuries after car accident. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

By World Israel News Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in a car collision in Kyiv after visiting the newly liberated city of Kharkiv, but had “no injuries,” spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov said Wednesday night.

Zelensky’s car had collided with a private vehicle, Nykyforov said. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said.

Medics accompanying Zelensky administered aid to the driver of the other vehicle, before sending him to hospital in an ambulance, Nykyforov said.

Zelenskyy’s office released his nightly video address minutes after Nykyforov released his statement,