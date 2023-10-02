‘Profound miracle’: Bullet hole from Palestinian terrorist found in headscarf belonging to mother of five

Minister Orit Strock expressed gratitude that no harm came to any members of the community near Hebron.

By World Israel News Staff

A bullet hole was discovered in a headscarf belonging to a religious mother of five from Asa’el in the southern Hebron Hills, following a shooting incident that took place in the settlement on Sunday evening.

The attack resulted in damage to several buildings but no injuries.

Orit Strock, minister of settlements and national missions, upon visiting the site, noted that that the bullets had impacted the wall of a workshop and the woman’s headscarf, a covering worn for religious purposes.

“What we’re seeing here is nothing short of a miracle,” Strock said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showing the damage caused by the shooting.

“The sheer magnitude of the miracle in Asa’el is evident in the headscarf,” Strock, who covers her own hair, said.

Drawing on a verse from Psalms, Strock went on, “You have delivered me from the hands of death. We give thanks for this profound miracle!”

Strock promised to earmark funds for implementing security systems following what she called a “history of neglect and discrimination.”

Shortly after the incident the Hebron Regional Council released a statement. “In the past few minutes, there has been a shooting attack outside the town of Asa’el with [live fire]… There has been damage to property, with no injuries. The local security force has been activated…and military forces and Council members are on their way to the scene.”

The Israeli army said in a statement that a window in at least one home in As’ael, a small outpost with only a few dozen residents, was shattered.

Military officials said a manhunt for the shooter is ongoing, and that the attack may have originated from the Palestinian Authority-controlled village of as-Samu, which is located nearby.

Sunday’s incident marks the latest in a string of Palestinian shooting attacks against Jewish communities throughout Judea and Samaria and northern Israel.

On Friday evening, coinciding with the beginning of the Sukkot festival, Palestinian terrorists near Jenin fired over the Green Line towards Kibbutz Meirav.

The onslaught of bullets left residents diving for cover, though there were no casualties reported in the incident.