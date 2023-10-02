Terrorists open fire, strike houses in Judea and Samaria community

No casualties reported in latest shooting attack on Israeli community near Hebron.

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian terrorists opened fire towards a Jewish community south of Hebron on Sunday evening, striking several homes and endangering residents, though nobody was physically injured in the incident.

“In the past few minutes, there has been a shooting attack outside the town of Asa’el, with [live fire]… There has been damage to property, with no injuries. The local security force has been activated…and military forces and Council members are on their way to the scene,” read a statement from the Hebron Regional Council Shortly after the incident.

“We request that the residents of Asa’el remain in their homes until the conclusion of the incident, and follow the security forces’ instructions.”

The Israeli army said in a statement that a window in at least one home in As’ael, a small outpost with only a few dozen residents, was shattered.

Military officials said a manhunt for the shooter is ongoing, and that the attack may have originated from the Palestinian Authority-controlled village of as-Samu, which is located nearby.

Sunday’s incident marks the latest in a string of Palestinian shooting attacks against Jewish communities throughout Judea and Samaria and northern Israel.

On Friday evening, coinciding with the beginning of the Sukkot festival, Palestinian terrorists near Jenin fired over the Green Line towards Kibbutz Meirav.

The onslaught of bullets left residents diving for cover, though there were no casualties reported in the incident.

“The shots were fired at a private home. If the owner hadn’t ducked, he would have paid with his life,” read a statement from the kibbutz’s leadership following the shooting.

“We don’t intend to continue sitting helplessly waiting for a real tragedy. The writing, as well as the bullets, are on the wall, it’s only a matter of time until someone is killed.”

Enraged residents of the kibbutz, who say that the military is not doing enough to protect their community, stormed the security barrier and crossed into the PA-controlled village from which the gunfire originated.

They were swiftly removed from the enclave by IDF soldiers.