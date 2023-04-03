‘It was very scary’: Unusual terror shooting in northern Israel targets religious kibbutz

“Whoever draws an imaginary line and thinks the problems in Judea and Samaria only apply there, doesn’t understand that the terrorists seek to destroy all of Israel.”

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian terrorists shot at homes in a religious kibbutz in northern Israel Monday evening, causing some damage but no injuries.

The terrorists seemingly arrived in a vehicle from the Jenin area and fired across the separation fence at Kibbutz Ma’ale Gilboa, according to the IDF.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had fired at the town of Merav, which is situated next to the kibbutz. They released a video of the shooting.

נסיון פיגוע חריג הערב בצפון השומרון: מחבלים פתחו באש לעבר בתים בקיבוץ מעלה גלבוע בעמק המעיינות סמוך לבית שאן. ככל הנראה המחבלים הגיעו ברכב מאזור ג’נין וירו מעבר לגדר ההפרדה. בגיאהד האיסלמי פרסמו את התיעוד הזה, לדבריהם מדובר בקיבוץ מירב. במערכת הביטחון בודקים אם מדובר באירוע הזה pic.twitter.com/jc3tE97XFN — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) April 3, 2023



A resident of the kibbutz told N12: “It was very scary; miraculously, it ended with no casualties. We are trying to digest the event, but from what I remember, we suddenly heard a loud shot towards the kibbutz. We all quickly entered our homes to take cover.”

The gunmen managed to flee.

“Terrorism in Samaria, Gush Etzion, Elad, and Tel Aviv is the same terrorism which threatens the entire State of Israel. Whoever draws an imaginary line [the so called “green line”] and thinks the problems in Judea and Samaria only apply there, doesn’t understand that the terrorists seek to destroy all of Israel,” Gush Etzion Regional Council Chairman Shlomo Ne’eman said in a statement following the incident.

“The continued development of communities throughout Israel while halting the PA’s terror apparatus and hate education will bring back quiet to the area,” he added.