Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick bring an Israeli baby into the world

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has become a father for the first time as his Israeli wife Daniella Pick gave birth to a baby boy Saturday in Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, according to a Pnai Plus magazine report.

Tarantino, 56, who is not Jewish, married Pick, 36, in 2018 in a Reform Jewish ceremony after an eight-year on and off relationship. She is the daughter of one of Israel’s most famous musicians and composers, Tsvika Pick, and is a singer in her own right.

She has a prolific following on Instagram as a model and received a minor part in her husband’s latest movie, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.”

The 2019 film won the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards for best motion picture in January, with Tarantino taking home first prize from both for the original screenplay. When he stood at the podium with his statuette at the Golden Globes ceremony, he thanked his wife, saying, “Toda, geveret [Thank you, madam in Hebrew], I love you.”

The couple have rented an apartment in one of the most upscale neighborhoods in the country, Ramat Aviv Gimmel. In an interview with Yediot Ahronot last month, he said he loved being in Israel and that the security situation did not bother him.

“Really, my life here is so wonderful,” he said, adding, “I love the country and the people are really nice, very nice to me, and they seem excited that I’m here.”

When asked about the rocket threat from Gaza, he said, “I’m not scared at all. Like everyone else here, I don’t really notice it.”

The filmmaker admitted at the time that his Hebrew is not yet up to snuff, but the upcoming birth would encourage him to take the language more seriously.

“Obviously, I’m going to learn. I don’t want my boy or girl to speak a language I can’t understand,” he said.

Tarantino has spoken often of retiring after making one more movie, so that he has an even 10 in his repertoire, although he would continue to write screenplays and TV series.