Tarantino gives shout-out to wife in Hebrew at Golden Globes

Director Quentin Tarantino (l), and Daniela Pick pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' May 21, 2019. (AP/Vianney Le Caer/Invision)

By World Israel News Staff

Legendary filmmaker and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino made sure to give a shout-out in Hebrew to his Israeli wife after winning the Best Screenplay category for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards on Sunday.

“I want to thank you so much and my wife who’s watching from Tel Aviv, who’s pregnant with my very first child. Toda, geveret [Thank you, madam in Hebrew], I love you,” Tarantino said.

Shortly afterward Daniella Pick posted a photo of Tarantino on her Instagram account and wrote, “Overjoyed and so proud of my husband (also for his Hebrew!) @onceinhollywood”

Pick starred in a minor role in Tarantino’s winning film as Daphna Ben-Cobo, a character seen alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 35, were first introduced to one another in 2009 when the director was promoting his film “Inglourious Basterds” in Israel.

For eight years the two dated on and off, and in June 2017 the couple was engaged.

Tarantino, who is not Jewish, and Pick were married by a Reform rabbi in Nov. 2018, and in August, the two announced that they are expecting their first child.

In November, they leased an 80,000 shekel per month, two-floor, 500-square-meter house in northern Tel Aviv.

According to Ynet, the two attended a Chanukah kids show in Tel Aviv featuring Tarantino’s father-in-law, Israeli musician Tsvika Pick.

Tarantino has been on the record many times saying that he plans on retiring after making a 10th movie.

It seems like he is sticking to the plan, as he told Deadline backstage, “The whole idea is to live and want more; the old vaudevillian way of going out. I look at the idea of a ten-film filmography where I spent the last 30 years where I gave everything that I had — then dropping the mic. I’ll write plays, write TV, but the filmography will stand.”

Meanwhile, Jewish director Sam Mendes took home a Golden Globe for Best Director for the epic World War I drama “1917.”

“I’d like to dedicate this to my grandfather. He signed up for the First World War. He was age 17. And I hope he’s looking down on us. And I fervently hope it never, ever happens again. Thank you very much,” Mendes said during his acceptance speech.