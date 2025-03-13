Rashida Tlaib accuses major US Jewish org of being ‘racist, extremist’ group

Anti-Israel Michigan lawmaker claims the ADL – headed by a former member of the Obama administration – is an ‘extremist group’ promoting ‘racism against blacks, Arabs, and Muslims.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A far-left Democratic lawmaker and long-time critic of Israel took aim this week at one of the most prominent American Jewish organizations, accusing it of racism and extremism.

On Monday, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan penned a letter to University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono, slamming his appearance earlier this month at a conference on antisemitism hosted by the Anti-Defamation League, a human rights group and antisemitism watchdog founded by the B’nai B’rith organization over a century ago.

On March 3rd and 4th, the ADL held its “Never Is Now” conference in New York City, drawing prominent speakers from around the world and across the political spectrum, including liberal activist Van Jones, Republican Congresswoman and Trump administration Ambassador-designate Elise Stefanik, actress Gal Gadot, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba.

Ono was among the 105 speakers who attended the conference, addressing the rise in antisemitism on American college campuses following the October 7th, 2023 invasion of Israel, and the response of school administrators.

In her letter to Ono, Tlaib castigated the ADL, accusing it of being an “extremist group” which has a “decades-long history of anti-Arab, anti-Muslim, and anti-black racism” and which has spread “racist disinformation.”

The letter, which was obtained exclusively by the far-left Detroit Metro Times newspaper, also defended the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, condemning Ono’s public criticism of the movement.

“I view BDS to be antisemitism,” Ono said during the ADL conference.

Tlaib reiterated her accusations against Israel of genocide in regard to the IDF’s conduct in the war against the Hamas terror organization, and claimed efforts by college administrators to crackdown on illegal demonstrations by pro-Hamas activists constituted ‘speech-suppression.’

“Does this speech-suppressing policy only apply to people who speak out against genocide?” Tlaib asked.

“Will you be holding other university leaders to a different standard than you hold yourself? I welcome an explanation.”