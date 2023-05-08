Rashida Tlaib to host ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol

The Congresswoman will partner with several organizations that support the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is headlining an event at the Capitol this week, titled “Nakba 75 & The Palestinian People,” opposing the founding of the State of Israel.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, aims to commemorate the Palestinian “Nakba” (“catastrophe” in Arabic), referring to Israel’s establishment. It will take place in a 400-seat auditorium at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The event is being organized in collaboration with several organizations that support the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel,including Jewish Voice for Peace, as well as NGOs that have expressed support for terrorism.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the daughter or Palestinian immigrants, routinely refers to Israel as an apartheid state and made statements that perpetuate the antisemitic stereotype of Jews controlling the world.

Last week, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said Tlaib’s “ignorance and hate toward Jews and Israel know no bounds” after she posted a tweet about the Nakba, calling Israel an “apartheid state” that “was born out of violence and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians”.

“Tlaib’s ignorance and hate toward Jews and Israel know no bounds. The facts are clear: the Arabs rejected the U.N.’s resolution to establish a Jewish state and started a war to annihilate it,” wrote Erdan, referencing the fact that in 1948, five Arab armies attacked the nascent state, with full support from the Palestinian leadership.

“Palestinian leadership is leading its people to catastrophe by inciting hate/terror and rejecting peace,” Erdan wrote.