Rejecting new ceasefire proposals, Hamas demands US force Israel into deal

Hamas pushes back on US plan to unveil new proposals for a ceasefire agreement, insists the US pressure Israel to drop its demand to retain the Philadelphi Corridor.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror organization on Wednesday rejected plans by the Biden administration to unveil “new proposals” aimed at achieving a ceasefire deal ultimately ending the war in Gaza, with the Islamic terror group demanding instead that the U.S. force Israel into accepting its terms for a truce.

A spokesperson for Hamas issued a statement Wednesday, ruling out new talks based on updated outlines the Biden administration pledged to present to both sides on either Friday or Saturday.

Instead, Hamas said Wednesday night, the U.S. must apply pressure on the Israeli government, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of employing “tricks” to stretch out hostage deal talks.

“Pressure must be put on Netanyahu and his government and they must be bound to what was agreed upon,” Hamas said in the statement.

“We warn against falling into Netanyahu’s trap and tricks, as he uses negotiations to prolong the aggression against our people.”

Netanyahu addressed foreign journalists at a press conference Wednesday evening, defending his government’s insistence that Israel retain control of the strategically important Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the border between Gaza and the Sinai Peninsula.

Reports prior to the press conference suggested that after months of steadfastly refusing to consider an IDF withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor, Netanyahu has hinted he may agree to such a move, if a reliable security mechanism can be found to prevent Hamas rearmament via the corridor.

“The conditions that we shall have for a permanent ceasefire must include a situation where the Philadelphi Corridor cannot be perforated,” Netanyahu said Wednesday.

The Israeli premier expressed skepticism regarding the prospects for such an alternative, but said he was open to the possibility of such an arrangement.

“Bring me anyone who will actually show us, not on paper, not in words, not in a slide, but on the ground, day after day after week, month after month, that they can actually prevent the recurrence of” weapons smuggling.

“We’re open to considering it. But I don’t see that happening… and until that happens, we’re there.”