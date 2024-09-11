Remembering Hatzalah’s bravery on 9/11

Hatzalah volunteers at Ground Zero on 9/11. (Mandel Family)

Often working in 12-hour shifts, Hatzalah volunteers worked tirelessly in supporting the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

By Jewish Breaking News

As we mark the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, JBN looks back at the extraordinary efforts of first responders who rushed to aid those in need.

Among these heroes were members of Hatzalah, a Jewish volunteer emergency medical service organization that played a crucial role in the immediate aftermath of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center.

Within minutes of the first plane striking the North Tower, Hatzalah dispatchers began receiving calls. Volunteers from across the city quickly mobilized, with many leaving their day jobs to respond to the crisis.

Hatzalah’s decentralized structure allowed for a rapid deployment to Lower Manhattan, often getting to the Twin Towers before first responders.

As Hatzalah ambulances arrived they were confronted with chaos and devastation. Volunteers immediately set to work, establishing triage areas near the World Trade Center complex.

Working seamlessly alongside the FDNY, NYPD, and other EMS organizations, their training in emergency medicine proved invaluable as they treated injuries ranging from minor cuts to severe burns and crush injuries.

In the days and weeks following the attacks, Hatzalah continued to play a significant role. Often working in 12-hour shifts, Hatzalah volunteers worked tirelessly in supporting the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

Like many first responders, Hatzalah members put their own lives at risk to save others.

Some suffered injuries during their response efforts, and many have faced long-term health consequences from exposure to hazardous materials at the site.

Their heroic actions on 9/11 have become a source of pride for New York and the Jewish community.