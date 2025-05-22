Republican congressman recommends ‘nuking Gaza’ like the US did to Japan

“The only end of the conflict [in Gaza] is complete and total surrender by those who support Muslim terror,” Fine says.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Florida Republican Congressman Randy Fine recommends “nuking” Gaza just like the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II.

Following the terror attack that left two Israeli Embassy staffers dead on Wednesday night, Fine told Fox News, “The fact of the matter is the Palestinian cause is an evil one.”

“The only end of the conflict [in Gaza] is complete and total surrender by those who support Muslim terror,” Fine said.

“In World War Two, we did not negotiate a surrender with the Nazis. We did not negotiate a surrender with the Japanese. We nuked the Japanese twice to get unconditional surrender,” he said. “That needs to be the same here. There is something deeply, deeply wrong with this culture, and it needs to be defeated.”

In April 2024, it was reported that US Representative from Michigan Tim Walberg urged Israel to get the war with Hamas “over quick like Nagasaki and Hiroshima.”

However, he later claimed his statement was misunderstood and said, “As a child who grew up in the Cold War era, the last thing I’d advocate for would be the use of nuclear weapons.”

“I used a metaphor to convey the need for both Israel and Ukraine to win their wars as swiftly as possible, without putting American troops in harm’s way,” he explained.

Less than a month after the deadly October 7, 2023, attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu for suggesting that dropping a nuclear bomb on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip was within the realm of possibility.

“Amichai Eliyahu’s words are detached from reality. Israel and the IDF are acting by the highest standards of international law to prevent harm to uninvolved people, and we will continue to do that to victory,” said Netanyahu in a statement.