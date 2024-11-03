Rockets from Lebanon wound 11 in Israel

Security and rescue forces at the site where a missile fired from Lebanon hit a building in the Arab city of Tira, central Israel, early on November 2, 2024. (Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90)

Around the time the rockets hit, Hezbollah said it had targeted a military base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

By Reuters and The Algemeiner

Rockets fired from Lebanon wounded 11 people in central Israel on Saturday, Israeli emergency services said, after one of them hit a house, as prospects for a ceasefire dimmed.

Fighting has escalated between Israeli forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group since September, and hopes that a US push this week for a ceasefire have faded.

“We went out and saw dust, children screaming, women screaming and everyone went to the house that was struck,” said Qasim Mohab, a resident of Tira, where the rocket hit.

“We were able to evacuate and rescue those who were inside the house, and thank God we were blessed that there was no one killed.”

Israel’s ambulance service said that 11 people were hurt by shrapnel. Air raid sirens continued to sound in northern Israel as rocket fire and drone attacks from Lebanon continued, the military said.

On Friday, Lebanon’s health ministry said 52 people were killed in Israeli strikes on more than a dozen towns in the Baalbek region, which has UNESCO-listed Roman ruins.

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had killed two Hezbollah commanders in the area of Tyre on Friday. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets at Israel in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas a day after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza.