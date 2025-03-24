Scene of October 7 massacre becomes most visited JNF site in Israel

Visitors at the memorial for the victims of the Nova music festival massacre near Kibbutz Rei'm. (Yoav Linn)

Drawing thousands of visitors each day, the site of the largest massacre on October 7, 2023 is now the most visited destination managed by the KKL-JNF in Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

The scene of the deadliest of the massacres on October 7, 2023, is now a popular venue for visitors, drawing thousands of each day to commemorate the victims of the Hamas invasion.

The memorial site for the victims of the Nova Festival began as an initiative by bereaved families who sought to commemorate their loved ones who were murdered in the horrific massacre. The memorial site features pillars displaying the victims’ photographs alongside Israeli flags.

In discussions with the families and with the aim of making the site more accessible while preserving the memory of the victims, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) allocated 4 million shekels to improve the Re’im parking lot. Enhancements include the construction of accessible pathways, restroom facilities, durable and appropriate signage, educational spaces, a memorial grove, and more.

Over the past several months (September 2024–February 2025), the site has become a destination for thousands of visitors, receiving approximately 7,000 each day. As a result, in this tragic reality, it has become KKL-JNF’s most visited site across Israel in the past half-year.

“We are proud to play a significant role in one of the most visited sites in Israel today,” said Yaniv Maimon, KKL-JNF Southern Region director and the leader of this initiative.

“This site holds great national importance. Furthermore, many members of KKL-JNF’s Southern Region team, who are responsible for the site’s maintenance, were personally affected by the events of October 7, adding to their deep personal and emotional commitment to this site,” he said.

“This place is not just a memory of what was. It is a living testament to the resilience, unity, and sorrow of Israeli society as a whole,” said Ifat Ovadia-Luski, the KKL-JNF chairwoman. “We witness the tens of thousands of visitors arriving here each week, the tears, the embraces, and the public’s deep need to remember and never forget. This only strengthens our commitment to continue maintaining this site with the honor it deserves.”

Meir Zohar, who lost his daughter Bar in the massacre, emphasized the importance of the memorial to relatives of the victims.

“As a father who lost his daughter in the horrific Nova massacre, this place is not just a memorial site for me and the other bereaved families—it is a space where we feel that our pain is seen and heard,” he said.

“KKL-JNF has undertaken an immense mission: to preserve the memory of the victims, make the site accessible, and provide families with a dignified place to connect with their loved ones. I am deeply grateful to everyone working to ensure that this place remains honorable, accessible, and worthy—so that the victims’ story is never forgotten.”