Second journalist ‘suddenly dies’ covering FIFA World Cup – report

The death of Khalid al-Misslam comes days after revered soccer journalist Grant Wahl died.

By World Israel News Staff

A second journalist has died under suspicious circumstances while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, days after American sports journalist Grant Wahl died.

Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari journalist for Al Kass TV, “died suddenly,” The Gulf Times reported.

“We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family,” the report said.

There was no more information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer journalists, died after “falling ill” near the end of a FIFA World Cup quarterfinal game between the Netherlands and Argentina on Friday, a Qatari spokesperson said.

According to an eyewitness, Wahl was laughing with colleagues minutes before his sudden death.

Earlier during the soccer tournament, Wahl had been barred from entering a stadium for wearing a rainbow-colored LGBT shirt.

Eric Wahl announced his brother’s death on Instagram in an emotional video in which he alleged foul play.

“I am gay. I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup,” Eric Wahl said. “My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed, and I’m just begging for any help.”

Qatar’s World Cup organizers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), paid tribute to Wahl’s “enormous love of football” and offered condolences to his family, friends and media colleagues.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter the department had been in close communication with Wahl’s family.