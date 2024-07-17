Secret Service director claims she couldn’t stop assassination because of sloped roof

But the only question is whether Cheatle knows she’s lying.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

There’s one school of thought that says the federal government is run by evil monsters. Another that it’s run by bureaucrats who have no clue about what their organization actually does. Or how anything works.

And Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle strikes me as having absolutely no clue.

Embattled Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle says she has no plans to resign, even after the stunning revelation that the agency decided not to guard the roof from which Thomas Crooks opened fire on former President Donald Trump because it was too slanted.

“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” she told ABC News in a startling admission.

“And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside,” she told the outlet.

Social media is full of memes of sloped roofs.

Secret Service personnel obviously do deploy, and in that particular setting, did deploy on sloped roofs.

This is a dumb excuse by a dumb person told to a dumb media which is eager to accept any excuse that it’s given.

But the only question is whether Cheatle knows she’s lying or her ample experience at PepsiCo and sucking up to Jill Biden left her with little time to figure out how anything in the field actually works.

Sure, people are making fun of that one particular member of Trump’s protective detail who can’t seem to figure out how to holster her gun, but give her twenty years and she’ll be running the place.

If you think I’m joking, you’re not very familiar with the Federal Government 3.0.