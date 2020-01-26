Settlement leader flies to DC with simple message: No to Palestinian terror state

Dagan headed to Washington to make the case that no Palestinian state should be created.

By World Israel News Staff

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council leader Yossi Dagan, will fly to Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening to ensure no red lines are crossed in the Trump administration’s peace plan, specifically that it won’t include, in his words, the creation of “a terror state.”

Dagan will meet with senior Republican leaders and Evangelical leaders.

“The program is important and also historical,” Dagan said. “First, we should commend President Trump, especially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is leading an important, strategic political effort.

”However, pay attention to the asterisks and what is written in lowercase. Be careful that the words ‘applying sovereignty’ doesn’t become a smoke screen that covers our eyes to the meaning of the Deal of the Century plan… In the plan, there are also dangers ”

Dagan said “no to a terror state” and “no to a plan of the blocs,” referring to the possibility that blocs containing clusters of settlements will receive Israeli sovereignty but isolated ones will be abandoned.

“Sovereignty must be applied to all the settlements, and a Palestinian state must be removed from the negotiating table,” Dagan said.

He said that none of Area C in Judea and Samaria, which is currently under full Israeli control, should be transferred to a Palestinian entity.

Netanyahu has promised, at least in his campaign rhetoric, that not a single settlement will be abandoned and sovereignty will be applied to all of them.

Reports of the plans details have varied. Israeli media have presented the plan as being on the whole favorable to Israel.

Dagan’s visit coincides with that of Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to Washington.

Before flying to D.C, Gantz said that an Israeli retreat from settlements isn’t on the table, Kan news reports.