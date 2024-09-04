Shameless: Palestinian terrorists hide bomb in baby stroller

Shocking image demonstrates Palestinian terrorists’ strategy of hiding behind human shields and storing dangerous weapons in civilian communities.

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria hid an explosive device in a baby stroller, demonstrating how the use of human shields and storing weapons inside civilian communities are central aspects of terror groups’ strategy.

Israeli Defense Forces Arabic-language spokesman Avichai Adaree posted a screenshot from a soldier’s bodycam during a counter-terror raid in Tulkarem, which showed a large bomb inside of a stroller.

“An explosive was placed by the Palestinian terrorists inside a baby carriage!” Adaree wrote as a caption to the picture on his X account, which is widely read by Arabic speakers throughout the world.

“The Palestinian terrorists exploit the civilian population…and plant explosive devices under and on the roads, with the aim of targeting our forces, but who pays the price for this terrorism is the local population,” he continued.

“Now is the time for the locals to say to these thugs: Get away from us!”

Israel has recently stepped up its counter-terror efforts in Judea and Samaria, as Iran continues to flood the region with weapons. Tehran is also funding and training Palestinian terror groups, with the aim of opening up a second active front against Israel.

The IDF is reportedly nearing officially classifying Judea and Samaria as a combat zone, which would allow the military to transfer additional tropos to the area.

Since the October 7th terror onslaught, which saw some 1,200 people murdered in Israel, the international community has put intense pressure on Israel to scale back the intensity of its fight against the Hamas terror group.

Hamas inflates civilian casualty counts and bars acknowledgement of its operatives killings in Gaza, as part of an admitted strategy to demonize Israel in global media and create the false appearance that Israel intentionally targets Palestinian civilians.