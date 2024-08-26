Israeli bus hit by roadside bomb near Bethlehem

There were no injuries reported in the unusual late-night attack.

By JNS

Palestinian assailants detonated a roadside bomb on Sunday night at an Israeli bus south of Bethlehem, the Israeli military said.

There were no injuries reported in the unusual late-night attack, but the bus was damaged in the blast, according to an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson.

The explosion occurred shortly before midnight as the bus, operated by Afikim, went by the Palestinian village of Marah Rabah, located 7 miles south of Bethlehem.

The bomb had been placed on the road in advance, according to the military, which launched a search for the perpetrators.

Hours earlier, an Israeli was lightly wounded in a car-ramming attack outside the city of Ariel in Samaria.