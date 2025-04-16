‘Nonnegotiable’ – Iran rejects US demand to freeze uranium enrichment

After Trump envoy toughens position, insisting Iran must halt all nuclear activities – including civilian program Tehran fires back that its uranium enrichment efforts are not up for negotiation.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran has rejected a key US demand in the indirect nuclear talks between the two countries, days after the two sides held “constructive and promising” negotiations in Oman.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with reporters following a cabinet meeting in Tehran, saying that Iran would not accept the newest demand issued by President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

A day earlier, Witkoff said that any new nuclear deal between the US and Iran would have to include a cessation of all uranium enrichment activities, including those for ostensibly civilian purposes.

“A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal,” Witkoff tweeted. “Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East — meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program.”

The comments came after Witkoff appeared to suggest on Monday that Iran would be permitted to retain a civilian nuclear program.

Araghchi told reporters that Iran’s uranium enrichment efforts are “nonnegotiable,” and insisted that Tehran is only developing its nuclear capabilities for civilian purposes.

“We have heard contradictory statements from Witkoff, but real positions will be made clear at the negotiating table,” Araghchi said of Witkoff’s clarification on Tuesday regarding his statement on Monday.

“Iran’s enrichment is a real, accepted matter. We are ready to build confidence in response to possible concerns, but the issue of enrichment is non-negotiable,” Araghchi continued.

The US and Iranian delegations, led by Witkoff and Araghchi, held indirect talks in Oman on Saturday, which Araghchi called “constructive and promising.”

The talks are slated to continue for a second round in Oman this coming Saturday.

Before the negotiations in Oman, Araghchi is expected to travel to Russia, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid pressure from the US on Iran to cede control over its enriched uranium stockpile to a third party, possibly Russia.