Search

WATCH: Islamic Jihad releases proof-of-life video of hostage Rom Braslavski

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pij-releases-proof-of-life-video-of-hostage-rom-braslavski/
Email Print

Hamas released a video showing Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski describing an illness that causes his entire body to itch, and pleading with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to get him out.

>