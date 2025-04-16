Israel backtracks on plan to withhold Gaza aid

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announces plans to set up a system for reintroducing aid to Gaza while circumventing Hamas – but draws harsh criticism from Cabinet colleagues.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel’s defense minister announced plans on Wednesday for the resumption of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and the establishment of a mechanism to circumvent Hamas.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) laid out his updated policies vis-à-vis the Gaza Strip and the ongoing hostilities with Hamas.

Among the core principles of his Gaza policy, Katz listed “relentless strikes against Hamas operatives,” efforts to “secure the release of all hostages” as part of the Trump administration’s proposed ceasefire deal, “while building a bridge toward the ultimate defeat of Hamas,” and the creation of wide buffer zones in Gaza under long-term IDF control.

“So far, hundreds of thousands of residents have evacuated, and a significant portion of the territory has been added to the security zones.

In addition, Katz said the Israeli military is working to find a new mechanism for distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza which would not enable Hamas to take control of the incoming goods and leverage them for its own benefit.

“Halting humanitarian aid that strengthens Hamas’s control over the population, and instead establishing infrastructure for distribution via civilian companies,” Katz said.

Katz’s comments, however, quickly drew a sharp backlash from his cabinet colleagues, with ministers denouncing any plan to restore aid to Gaza.

“The vile murderers in Gaza do not deserve any humanitarian aid — not through a civilian mechanism and not a military one,” said Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar (Likud).

“Only a storm of fire upon the perpetrators of terror, until the last of our brothers and sisters held in captivity return home safely.”

Following the criticism, Katz clarified that the IDF is not currently slated to permit any humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“We are not preparing to bring any humanitarian aid into Gaza,” Katz said.

“As I stated in my message, Israel’s policy is clear: no humanitarian aid is going to enter Gaza, and the prevention of such aid is one of the central pressure tools preventing Hamas from exploiting it as leverage over the population — alongside other measures Israel is taking. Unfortunately, some are attempting to mislead the public.

“No one is preparing or planning to allow any humanitarian aid into Gaza under the current circumstances. There are no arrangements underway to bring in any such assistance.”

“I emphasized that regarding the future, a mechanism should be established using civilian companies in a way that will prevent Hamas from accessing or controlling this channel going forward.”

Last week, Israeli media outlets reported that the IDF is drafting plans for new ways of distributing aid in Gaza, amid concerns that fuel, food, and medicine will begin to run out in parts of Gaza in the coming weeks, leading to increased international pressure on Israel.