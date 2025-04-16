Israeli fighter jet bombs area near Israeli community by mistake

The IDF explained that the incident was the result of a “technical malfunction” that occurred while the fighter jet was attempting an airstrike within Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Tuesday night, an Israeli fighter jet accidentally dropped a munition close to a community near Israel’s border with Gaza.

The bomb fell outside Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, just 3 km (2 miles) from Gaza. There were no reported injuries.

The IDF explained that the incident was the result of a “technical malfunction” that occurred while the fighter jet was attempting an airstrike within Gaza.

“A short while ago, a munition fell from an IDF fighter jet that was on its way to a mission in the Gaza Strip. The munition landed in an open area near Nir Yitzhak due to a technical malfunction,” the Israeli military said in a brief statement.

The IDF is currently reviewing the incident which occurred close the community of 550 people.

Hamas attacked Nir Yitzhak on October 7th, 2023; nearly half of the community’s population has returned since October 7th.

Residents said they heard a loud blast when the bomb made impact and that it created a crater in a field.

The kibbutz said in a statement that it was it was in “continuous contact with military officials and expects a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident.”

Although such accidents are rare, there was a similar incident in May of 2024 when an Israeli fighter jet dropped a half-to Moshav Yated.

In that case, the bomb did not detonate and was removed by Israeli forces.

In June of 2024, an Israeli tank operating in Gaza fired a shell that missed its target, impacting a border fence and damaging a car with shrapnel.