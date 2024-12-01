Sirens activated in central Israel due to Yemen-launched missile

An anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, as it seen from the northern Israeli town of Tzfat, June 27, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ??????? ???? ????? ??? ???? ???????

Sirens heard in central cities near airport, Jerusalem suburb for first time since Hezbollah ceasefire came into effect.

By World Israel News Staff

Air raid sirens warning of incoming missile fire sounded throughout central Israel on Sunday morning, breaking several days of relative quiet following the implementation of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

According to an Israeli army statement, the sirens were activated by a ballistic missile launched from Yemen by Houthi terrorists, who are backed by Iran.

The IDF said that the missile had been successfully intercepted outside of Israel’s borders, but the alarms sounded due to concerns of falling shrapnel.

Sirens sounded in major cities including the central cities of Modi’in, Lod, which is near Ben Gurion Airport, and Beit Shemesh, a Jerusalem suburb.

Hebrew-language news outlet Mako reported that Magen David Adom paramedics were treating several people who had been hurt while running to bomb shelters, as well as a number of individuals who were suffering from acute anxiety.

Last week, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said the Hezbollah ceasefire should inspire other Shia terror groups in the region to attack Israel.

“It is important to build on what was achieved on the Lebanese front and move toward further escalation [against Israel], particularly from Iraq and Yemen,” al-Houthi said.

Since the outbreak of the October 7th war, the Houthis fired more than 200 explosive drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Israel.

The group has often exaggerated the results of these launches, including falsely claiming to hit sensitive sites such as the Nevatim Air Base in southern Israel.

In June, one Houthi-launched drone managed to reach Tel Aviv and crashed some 200 meters away from the American consulate, killing an Israeli man.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will carry out more military operations against the Israeli enemy in triumph for the blood of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and will not stop supportive military operations during the coming days until the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon stops,” Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement following a missile in launch in September, which was intercepted and caused no injuries or damage.