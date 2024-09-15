Yemenite Houthis will pay a ‘heavy price’ for ballistic missile attack on Israel, warns Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walking outside his office at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on September 9, 2024. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli prime minister hints at major escalation against Hezbollah, vows retaliation against pro-Iranian Yemenite Houthis after ballistic missile hits central Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted Sunday that the Israeli military is poised to retaliate against pro-Iranian forces in Yemen, and escalate the conflict against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

Speaking at the opening of the weekly government meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu responded to the ballistic missile attack on central Israel Sunday morning, carried out by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists operating out of Yemen.

The missile was intercepted by Israel’s air defense network, though shrapnel and large fragments from the projectile left craters and sparked a fire outside of Moshav Kfar Daniel.

“We are in a multi-front campaign against Iran’s axis of evil, which is striving for our destruction,” Netanyahu said, vowing Israel would “exact a heavy price” for the missile attack.

“This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen at our territory. They should know that we exact a high price for any attempt to attack us.”

“Whoever needs a reminder of this, is invited to visit the port of Hodeidah,” Netanyahu continued, referencing the July 20th strike by Israeli forces on Houthi positions in the Yemenite port of Hodeidah.

“Whoever attacks us will not evade our strike. Hamas is already learning this through our determined action, which will bring about its destruction and the release of all of our hostages.”

The Israeli premier also intimated that his government plans to expand the IDF’s military operations against the Hezbollah terrorist group in southern Lebanon, pledging to do “whatever is necessary” to secure northern Israel and enable residents of border towns to return home.

“I have visited the north. I am attentive to the residents of the north. I speak with them and with the heads of local authorities in the north, I see their distress. I hear their anguish.”

“The current situation will not continue. This requires a change in the balance of forces on our northern border. We will do whatever is necessary to return our residents securely to their homes.”

“I am committed to this. The government is committed to this and we will not suffice with less than this.”