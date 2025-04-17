WATCH: Dramatic video shows IDF rescue operation under heavy fire in Gaza April 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dramatic-video-shows-idf-rescue-operation-under-heavy-fire-in-gaza/ Email Print The video shows IDF soldier Yarden applying tourniquets and bandages to wounded soldier Anton’s leg while under heavy Hamas attack in the Gaza Strip.Anton, this is Yarden I'm coming to rescue you. pic.twitter.com/v88H7hDElS— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) April 17, 2025 GazaIDFrescue mission