Trump says he didn’t ‘wave off’ Israeli plans to attack Iran but ‘wouldn’t rush to do it’

US President Donald Trump speaks at a cabinet meeting as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth look on, April 10, 2025. (Pool via AP)

By World Israel News Staff

US President Donald Trump denied that he blocked Israeli plans for a strike against Iran but emphasized that he prefers a diplomatic solution.

He said, “I wouldn’t say waved off,” but added, “I’m not in a rush to do it,” implying that he was confirming a New York Times report that Trump rejected a Israel’s planned attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities in favor of negotiation.

In the Oval Office alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Trump said, “Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death, and I’d like to see that. That’s my first option.

“If there’s a second option, I think it would be very bad for Iran, and I think Iran is wanting to talk. I hope they’re wanting to talk. It’s going to be very good for them if they do. Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon. It’s pretty simple,” he added.

Trump has cited the scrapping of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran negotiated in the Obama presidency as a major success of his first term.

According to a Wednesday report by The New York Times, President Trump backed off a proposed joint U.S.-Israel military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities during a recent White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu had reportedly been urging for the strike potentially involving Israeli commandos on the ground in Iran to destroy underground nuclear sites to be launched as early as May.

The New York Times reported that top US officials, including Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, head of US Central Command, and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz were open to reviewing Israel’s proposed strike on Iran and exploring potential areas for American support. But as Iran signaled a willingness to resume talks over its nuclear program, Trump opted to pause the military plans and pursue a diplomatic route instead, according to the report.

Within the administration, there were growing concerns that a strike—whether by the US or Israel—could ignite a broader regional conflict.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was among those warning of potential escalation, while Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also reportedly expressed reservations about launching a direct attack on Iran.