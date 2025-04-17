WATCH: IDF troops destroy Hamas training facility in Rafah April 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-troops-destroy-hamas-training-facility-in-rafah/ Email Print IDF forces in the Morag corridor in Rafah located and destroyed Hamas terrorist infrastructure—including weapons caches, an operational base, and a training compound—while also engaging and killing multiple terrorists in firefights and an airstrikes. צה״ל ממשיך לפעול ברצועת עזה: צה”ל ושב״כ חיסלו את ראש תשתית הברחות אמצעי הלחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס; עוד חוסל מחבל גא”פ מרכזי שהכווין פיגועי טרור בשטח ישראלצה״ל ושב״כ תקפו שלשום במרחב חאן יונס וחיסלו את המחבל יחיא פתחי עבד אלקאדר אבו שער, ראש תשתית הברחות אמצעי הלחימה של ארגון… pic.twitter.com/QXIZDSwb5x— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 17, 2025 GazaHamasIDF