WATCH: IDF troops destroy Hamas training facility in Rafah

IDF forces in the Morag corridor in Rafah located and destroyed Hamas terrorist infrastructure—including weapons caches, an operational base, and a training compound—while also engaging and killing multiple terrorists in firefights and an airstrikes.







