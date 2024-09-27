Ballistic missile launched from Yemen at central Israel

Millions of residents of central Israel rush to bomb shelters as ballistic missile from Yemen launched towards Tel Aviv metro area.

By JNS

Israel’s “Arrow” defense system intercepted a surface-to-surface ballistic missile fired at the Jewish state from Yemen, the Israel Defense Forces stated early on Friday morning.

The missile was downed “outside [Israel’s] borders,” according to the military.

“Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel,” the IDF said. Some 15 minutes earlier, the IDF stated that “millions of Israelis are running to shelter as sirens sound across all of central Israel.”

The IDF Home Front Command said there was no change in directives for residents of the country’s center.

On Sept. 15, Israeli air defenses intercepted fragments of a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen that exploded over central Israel.

In July, a Houthi drone killed a man in Tel Aviv, in response to which Israel struck Yemen’s Hodeidah port. The Iranian terror proxy has launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel in support of Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

On Wednesday, the IDF intercepted a surface-to-surface ballistic missile fired by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon at central Israel. Hezbollah claimed that the attack targeted the headquarters of the Mossad intelligence agency.