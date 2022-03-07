‘Start leading,’ Haley urges Biden administration

“The idea that we would give our money to an enemy is unthinkable and it’s absolute lunacy,” the former UN ambassador said.

By World Israel News Staff

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley urged the U.S. government to ramp up military support to Ukraine during an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

“Stop reacting and start leading,” Haley said, addressing the Biden-Harris administration. “We’ve got to make sure we sanction these energy companies…and we need to stop taking any Russian oil.

“The idea that we would give our money to an enemy is unthinkable and it’s absolute lunacy, we can’t allow this to continue,” Haley said.

“There’s people dying in the streets…I don’t know what more Biden needs to see, it’s clear that this is a thug,” she said, referring to Putin.

Haley said that Biden’s weakness and incompetence around foreign policy had emboldened Putin, so the U.S. has a responsibility to “lead” and help Ukraine resist the Russian invasion.

“This all happened because of us,” she said. “This happened [because of] the way that Biden left Afghanistan… this happened [because] Biden fell all over himself to get the Iran deal.

“Now, we need strength and deterrence, and we’re not getting it.”

The U.S. must “work with Ukraine on real-time intelligence…make sure that we send anti-tank, anti-air missiles immediately, make sure that we are telling Poland and NATO that they’ve got to supply these planes to Ukraine, they need them right away.”

Haley’s remarks urging Poland to essentially serve as an operative NATO base to aid the Ukrainian resistance comes in direct contrast to a statement from the Polish Prime Minister’s Office, which vehemently denied that such a move would happen.

“Fake news,” the office wrote on their official Twitter account on Sunday evening. “Poland won’t send its fighter jets to #Ukraine as well as allow [NATO or Ukrainian forces] to use its airports. We significantly help in many other areas.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Poland supplying jets to Ukraine would be seen by Russia as an act of war, and it appears that Poland has taken that threat seriously.