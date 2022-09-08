‘Stick to selling ice cream’ – Ben & Jerry’s mocked for latest political advice

“Stop trying to distract from the fact that you’re owned by a massive multinational called Unilever that exploits poor countries,” NGO responds to Ben & Jerry’s.



By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s, which regularly uses its social media platforms to promote far-left agendas and ideologies, was mocked by a British NGO after it targeted the UK’s new Home Secretary with instructions on how to do her job.

“Congratulations on the new job, Suella Braverman,” the official Ben & Jerry’s UK Twitter account wrote in a tweet directed at the newly-appointed minister.

The tweet contained a photo of a to-do list, which told the UK’s highest ranking official responsible for immigration that she should “introduce safe routes to the UK for people seeking asylum” as well as “schedule a meeting with people with lived experience of the UK’s asylum system” and “lift the ban and give people seeking asylum the right to work.”

The note also advised Braverman to “scrap the Rwanda plan,” an initiative which would see those who illegally arrive in the UK via boats be resettled in the east African country.

Braverman ignored the laundry list of left-wing action items from the ice cream company, but one local NGO couldn’t resist responding to Ben & Jerry’s.

The Campaign for Common Sense, a nonpartisan group seeking to restore civility and decency in discussions about controversial topics, wrote its own to-do list for Ben & Jerry’s, though it was significantly shorter than the one targeting Braverman.

“Stick to selling ice cream,” read the first item on the list.

“Stop trying to distract from the fact that you’re owned by a massive multinational called Unilever that exploits poor countries,” read the second and final item on the list.

Individual Twitter users also fired back at Ben & Jerry’s, with one person responding, “Add to the list: Don’t listen to a woke American-owned company interfering in British politics.”

“How can you be so morally uptight when your business model is selling people junk food that will make their lives worse and increase the health burden on the NHS [National Health Services]?” wrote another user.

“I imagine Suella’s To-Do list looks very different and you’re not going to like it,” another user responded, adding a series of laughing emojis to her post.