Syrian rebel leader: ‘We don’t want to fight Israel but they must leave Syria’

al-Julani: ‘Israel is using the presence of Iranians as a pretext to invade Syria. Once the Iranians depart, there will be no justification for foreign interference in Syria.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani said that while he is not seeking conflict with Israel, the IDf must leave Syrian territory.

“We are not engaging in conflict with Israel,” he said.

“Israel is using the presence of Iranians as a pretext to invade Syria. Once the Iranians depart, there will be no justification for foreign interference in Syria.”

Last week, al-Julani told CNN, “The seeds of the regime’s defeat have always been internal. The Iranians tried to revive it, buying it some time, and later the Russians also attempted to shore it up. But the reality remains: this regime is doomed.”

He added, “I believe that once this regime falls, the issue will be resolved, and there will be no need for foreign forces to remain in Syria. “Syria deserves a system of governance based on institutions, not one where a single ruler makes arbitrary decisions.”

“This is part of a broader vision – we’re discussing rebuilding Syria.”

The IDF said that military actions, including the elimination of 85% of Syrian anti-aircraft missiles, may provide an opportunity to target Iran’s nuclear program.

Sources in the Israeli Air Force said they were preparing for action against Iran’s nuclear sites and were enlisting the aid of the US.

The IDF announced that it has struck 320 targets and destroyed at least 80% of Syria’s military capabilities to prevent them from falling into the hands of terrorist groups.

More than 350 Israeli fighter jets took part in Operation “Bashan’s Arrow” to neutralize military sites once controlled by the Assad regime, which fell to rebel fighters.