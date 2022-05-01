Terror victim, 23, remembered for his ‘supreme heroism’

The mother and fiancée of murdered security guard Vyacheslav Golev comfort each other at the funeral, May 1, 2022. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

“I salute you on behalf of all the residents of the city of Beit Shemesh for your supreme heroism,” Mayor Aliza Bloch said in her eulogy.

By World Israel News Staff

Hundreds of people attended the funeral Sunday afternoon in Beit Shemesh of Vyacheslav Golev, the 23-year-old security guard who was gunned down at the entrance to Ariel in Samaria on Friday night.

“You served as an example of what a good person in this world is. You had such a big heart. We will all miss you very much,” his cousin Vladimir said in his eulogy.

“You stood like a wall until you collapsed from the murderous fire,” said Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch. “You are a hero and you will be remembered as one. You died while protecting your fiancée and the people of Ariel.”

Golev, who had immigrated to Israel with his family from Russia, protected his fiancée with his own body during the shooting, saving her life. He joined the IDF in 2017.

In Beit Shemesh, “we will continue to commemorate his heroism, we will do everything so that it will not be forgotten… I salute you on behalf of all the residents of the city of Beit Shemesh for your supreme heroism,” Bloch said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement, “We will remember Vyacheslav along with all our heroes. He was murdered while protecting his fiancée, who secured the checkpoint of the settlement with him, with his body and saved her life. This lovely couple just started their life together. Our hearts are broken.”