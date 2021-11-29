Terrorism? Pipe bomb thrown at Jewish home in Ramla

Police investigating; home was previously targeted by Arabs.

By TPS

A pipe bomb exploded near the yard of a Jewish family’s home in the Amishav neighborhood in the city of Ramla on Sunday night. No one was harmed in the incident and no significant damage was caused by the explosion.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The owners of the house told Israel Radio that they had just finished lighting Chanukah candles when they heard a loud explosion.

They say their home was also targeted by Arab rioters during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, when Muslims rioted at multiple locations across the country in support of Hamas, including in Ramla, a mixed city of Jews and Arabs.